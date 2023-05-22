Hopkins isn't at voluntary OTAs but has been talking to teammates and working out with private trainers, Darren Urban of azcardinals.com reports.

Hopkins was oft-mentioned in trade rumors earlier this spring, before he posted an Instagram story May 1 (on the heels of the NFL Draft) suggesting he didn't want to leave. He sounds more open to a trade in a recent interview with the I AM ATHLETE podcast, though he also said he thinks the Cardinals are "in good hands" with new GM Monti Ossenfort. While the soon-to-be 31-year-old wideout might seem an odd fit on a team many consider to rebuilding under a new front office and new coaching staff, Hopkins seems to think the Cardinals have enough veteran talent to be competitive. Still, it won't be shocking if he's traded at some point this spring/summer, nor will it come as any surprise if the Cards struggle through another lackluster campaign.