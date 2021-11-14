Hopkins (hamstring) isn't expected to play Sunday against the Panthers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Per Rapoport, in the absence of an unexpected turn as the Cardinals' 4:05 ET kickoff approaches, Hopkins is trending toward another missed game. Meanwhile, the report adds that fellow wideout Rondale Moore (neck) should be available Sunday to work alongside A.J. Green and Christian Kirk.
More News
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Officially questionable•
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Headed for game-day call•
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Not at practice•
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Not practicing Thursday•
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Deemed day-to-day•