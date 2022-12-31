Hopkins (knee) has been downgraded and will not play in Sunday's game against the Falcons, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Considering Hopkins left Friday's practice early, it certainly appeared as if the knee injury was relatively serious and Saturday's designation confirms the notion. It's entirely possible Hopkins could be shut down for the rest of the season considering Week 18 means nothing in terms of the Cardinals' playoff hopes, but the team has yet to make anything official in that regard. Marquise Brown and Greg Dortch figure to get more opportunities with Hopkins out, although the prospect of third-stringer David Blough throwing the duo the ball might be an unenviably situation for fantasy managers.