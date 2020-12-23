Hopkins (undisclosed) wasn't present for the media-access portion of Wednesday's practice, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Wednesday's injury report will reveal whether Hopkins' absence is classified by the Cardinals as "not-Injury related" or the result of the wideout managing an an injury in advance of Saturday's game against the 49ers. In the team's Week 15 win over the Eagles, Hopkins caught nine of his 11 targets for 169 yards and a TD.