Hopkins (undisclosed) wasn't present at the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Last week, Hopkins was listed as a non-participant Wednesday due to a non-injury reason, followed it up with another absence with neck and back issues, and capped the week with a limited session Friday. He proceeded to put together a bounce-back performance Sunday against the Giants, with his first 100-yard effort in four games. It'll be interesting to see if Hopkins is dealing with similar or new health concerns, or whether Wednesday's likely DNP was maintenance related.