Hopkins (ankle) wasn't present for the open portion of Friday's practice, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Hopkins often played in games without logging much time on the practice field back in Houston, but it's nonetheless concerning to see him absent for a third straight day. This suggests he'll be listed as questionable, at best, when the Cardinals release their final injury report Friday afternoon. They have a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff in Carolina on Sunday.