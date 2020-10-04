Hopkins (ankle) is listed as active Sunday at Carolina.
A non-participant at practice all week due to an ankle injury, Hopkins wrapped it up with his status in question and considered a "game-time decision" by coach Kliff Kingsbury for Sunday's contest. Subsequent reports from both Adam Schefter of ESPN and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network noted Hopkins was slated to suit up, barring any setbacks during a pregame workout. Apparently, Hopkins has passed the requisite eye test and will be available versus a Panthers defense that has conceded 8.6 YPT and three touchdowns to wide receivers through three games.
