Hopkins (ankle) is expected to play Sunday against the Seahawks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The 28-year-old's only practice participation of the week came in a limited session Friday, but it appears he'll be available to play Sunday despite receiving the questionable tag. Hopkins has been battling the ankle issue throughout October and has 15 receptions for 245 yards and one touchdown over three games during that stretch.
