Hopkins (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's regular-season finale against the 49ers, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

The 30-year-old wideout missed the first six games of the season due to a suspension and the final two with a knee injury. In between, he averaged 7.1 catches for 79.7 yards on 10.7 targets with three TDs in nine games, essentially providing his usual level of fantasy production until things fell apart Week 16 when third-string QB Trace McSorley completed only one of his 10 throws to Hopkins in what ended up being the wideout's final appearance of the season. Hopkins is signed through 2024, but he could be the subject of trade rumors this offseason with a non-guaranteed $19.45 million salary looming in 2023. Even if he stays in Arizona, there's a lot of uncertainty with coach Kliff Kingsbury a candidate to be fired and QB Kyler Murray recovering from an ACL tear.