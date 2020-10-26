Hopkins (ankle) hauled in 10 of 12 targets for 103 yards and a touchdown against the Seahawks on Sunday. He also lost a fumble in the 37-34 overtime victory.

Hopkins carried a questionable tag due to an ankle injury all the way up to kickoff, but the star wideout was able to suit up and deliver for fantasy owners. It was the the 28-year-old's third double-digit catch performance this season and the fourth time he has reached the century mark in receiving yards. Hopkins has made a seamless transition after being traded from Houston to Arizona, leading the league in receptions (57), targets (73) and receiving yards (704) through seven games. The only criticism -- if you can even call it one -- would be a lack of trips to the end zone, as he is on pace for just seven touchdowns in 2020. The Cardinals are on a bye next week, which should give Hopkins' ankle plenty of time to heal prior to facing the Dolphins in Week 9.