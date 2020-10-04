Hopkins (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, is "pushing to play," but he'll work out prior to the game before the Cardinals decide on his status for the contest, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rapoport's report echoes an earlier dispatch from Adam Schefter of ESPN, which relayed that the star wideout is expected to play in the absence of any pregame setbacks. Confirmation of Hopkins' Week 4 status one way or the other will arrive upon the release of the Cardinals' inactive list approximately 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff.