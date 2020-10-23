Hopkins (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Seattle, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Given his history of playing through nagging injuries, Hopkins' return to the practice field Friday -- albeit as a limited participant -- would seem to put him on track for the Sunday night battle between NFC West playoff contenders. An 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff is suboptimal for fantasy purposes, as there's some chance Hopkins' status could remain up in the air until the Cardinals release their inactive list around 6:50 p.m. ET. In the event of a Hopkins absence, KeeSean Johnson and Andy Isabella presumably would take over the vacated snaps, while it would be more of a team-wide effort to replace the 31.8 percent target share.