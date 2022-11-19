Hopkins (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the 49ers, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Hopkins was a limited participant in practice both Friday and Saturday, which would seem to indicate the veteran will be available in the important divisional contest. Far more concerning is the possible absence of quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring), who is also listed as questionable having registered three days of limited participation in practice. Murray's status, along with the possible return of Marquise Brown (foot) off injured reserve, appear to be the far more complicating factors in Hopkins' fantasy value than his availability Monday.