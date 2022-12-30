Hopkins (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Potential shadow coverage from Falcons CB A.J. Terrell is the least of Hopkins' problems with David Blough set to start at QB for the Cardinals and their star wideout now considered questionable. Hopkins left Friday's practice early -- early enough to be considered a non-participant rather than limited -- and thus appears truly in danger of landing on the inactive list ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. A Hopkins absence would boost the volume projections for WRs Marquise Brown, Greg Dortch and A.J. Green, plus TE Trey McBride.