Hopkins caught all three of his targets for 30 yards during Sunday's 34-31 loss to the Dolphins.

Hopkins hauled in every pass thrown his way but struggled to break free against a talented Miami secondary. He managed a long of just 17 yards and was held to short gains on his other two touches. This was easily the least involved Hopkins has been in his first eight games with the Cardinals and he should be targeted much more in next Sunday's matchup with the Bills.