Hopkins was a full practice participant Friday and doesn't have any designation for Sunday's game against Philadelphia, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Arizona Republic reports.
Hopkins missed Wednesday's practice for non-injury reasons, rather than his typical absence or limited session due to a minor injury. The Cardinals don't list him with any issue on their practice report, so he should be all set for his typical workload Sunday against a banged-up Eagles secondary.
