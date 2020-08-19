Hopkins (hamstring) returned to practice Wednesday morning, Mark McClune of FOX Sports Arizona reports.
Hopkins shot down speculation that his absence from practice the past few days was related to dissatisfaction with his contract. The real issue was a sore hamstring, which kept him sidelined for only three days. The 28-year-old wideout will now get to work building chemistry with QB Kyler Murray.
More News
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Expected back soon•
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Tending to hamstring tightness•
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Clears hurdle, joins Cards•
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: No worry about physical exam•
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Headed to Arizona in blockbuster•
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Traded to Cards•