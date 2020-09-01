Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Tuesday that Hopkins (undisclosed) is closing in on a return to full practice participation, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

A tight hamstring has hampered Hopkins at times during training camp, including keeping him sidelined both Monday and Tuesday. Ultimately, the goal is to have Hopkins enter Week 1 prep "comfortable with the game plan," per Kingsbury. As a result, Hopkins' practice reps may be limited if he gets back on the practice field this week.