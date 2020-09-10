Hopkins (non-injury) practiced in full Thursday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Hopkins tended to a tight hamstring from mid August until recently, when he was limited Wednesday with what was termed a non-injury. Now healthy, he can turn his attention to producing with new signal-caller Kyler Murray following the trade from Houston to Arizona. Over the last six years with the Texans, Hopkins racked up at last 1,100 yards five times and totaled 52 touchdowns in 94 games.
