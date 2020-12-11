Hopkins (neck/back) is practicing Friday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Hopkins missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, but his return at the end of the week puts him on track for Sunday's game against the Giants. Despite his frequent injury-report appearances, Hopkins has played 122 of a possible 124 games to this point in his NFL career.
