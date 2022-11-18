Hopkins (hamstring) is practicing Friday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Hopkins returns to practice after sitting out Thursday, putting him on track to play in Monday's game against the 49ers. His level of participation remains to be seen, and it's also unclear if QB Kyler Murray (hamstring) has made enough progress to play. Urban notes that Murray ran the length of the field before Friday's practice, likely preparing for another day of limited participation.

