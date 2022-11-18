Hopkins (hamstring) is practicing Friday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Hopkins returns to practice after sitting out Thursday, putting him on track to play in Monday's game against the 49ers. His level of participation remains to be seen, and it's also unclear if QB Kyler Murray (hamstring) has made enough progress to play. Urban notes that Murray ran the length of the field before Friday's practice, likely preparing for another day of limited participation.
More News
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Tending to hamstring issue•
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Ten catches from backup QB•
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Scores TD against Seattle•
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Spectacular numbers in loss•
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Stellar in season debut•
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Activated to 53-man roster•