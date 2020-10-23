Hopkins (ankle) returned to practice Friday, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Hopkins missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, but there hasn't been any other indication his ankle injury is significant. He handled a full workload in Monday's 38-10 win over Dallas, catching two of eight targets for 73 yards. The Cardinals should have Hopkins available Sunday night against the Seahawks.
