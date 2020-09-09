Hopkins was limited at Wednesday's practice for a non-injury-related reason, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Hopkins missed some practice reps in the second half of August due to a tight hamstring, but the injury hasn't tagged along into the regular season. With no health concern to speak of, he can begin to the live up to the two-year, $54.5 million extension he inked with the Cardinals on Tuesday. Prior to joining the team back in March, Hopkins managed a huge burden for the Texans, handling 162.9 targets per 16 games during his last six seasons in Houston. He may not sniff that number in 2020 in an offense that also includes Kenyan Drake, Christian Kirk and Larry Fitzgerald, but yet another 1,000-yard campaign is a logical goal for Hopkins as he works with ascending QB Kyler Murray.
