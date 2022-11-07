Hopkins caught four of five targets for 36 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Seahawks.
The veteran wideout failed to reach triple-digit receiving yards for the first time in three games since making his belated season debut, but Hopkins salvaged his afternoon by getting into the end zone for the second straight contest. He'll look for more target volume in a Week 10 road matchup against the Rams.
More News
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Spectacular numbers in loss•
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Stellar in season debut•
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Activated to 53-man roster•
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Getting work in 10 personnel•
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: To be healthy for training camp•
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Won't appeal suspension•