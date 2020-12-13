Hopkins (neck) caught nine of 11 targets for 136 yards in Sunday's 26-7 win over the Giants.

Hopkins eclipsed the 100-yard mark for the sixth time this season, easily leading the team in targets, catches and receiving yards. In fact, no other Cardinals player even reached 30 receiving yards. The star wide receiver has thrived in his first season with Arizona, totaling 94 catches for 1,155 yards and five touchdowns heading into a Week 15 matchup with the Eagles.