The Cardinals are finalizing an extension that is expected to make Hopkins the highest-paid wide receiver in the league, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Hopkins' new extension is expected to surpass Julio Jones' current average salary of $22 million per season. The star wideout is entering the third season of a five-year, $81 million extension, but it was always expected that dissatisfaction with that contract played a role in Hopkins being traded from Houston to Arizona earlier this offseason. A hamstring injury has hampered Hopkins since mid-August, but there's not yet reason to worry about his availability for Sept. 13's season-opener against San Francisco.