Hopkins secured 12 of 13 targets for 159 yards and a touchdown in the Cardinals' 34-26 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

Hopkins easily paced the Cardinals in receptions, receiving yards and targets, one-upping his impressive 10-catch, 103-yard Week 7 season debut. The accomplished veteran's final grab of the day was an impressive contested 24-yard reception that set the Cardinals up at the Vikings' 37-yard line with 27 seconds remaining, but Arizona wasn't able to drive the rest of the way to put itself in position for a tie. However, Hopkins' performance was an unqualified success from an individual perspective, and he'll aim to extend his red-hot season-opening start at the expense of the Seahawks in a Week 9 divisional matchup.