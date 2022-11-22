Hopkins recorded nine receptions on 12 targets for 91 yards in Monday's 38-10 loss to the 49ers.

Hopkins was questionable to play entering Monday's matchup due to a hamstring injury, but he showed few signs of that issue early in the game. He recorded three receptions for 40 yards on the team's first two offensive possessions and ended the first half with seven catches and 77 yards. However, the Cardinals' offense collapsed in the final two quarters, which resulted in Hopkins' production following suit. Despite the disappointing close to the game, he has earned at least 12 targets in four of his five games on the campaign.