Hopkins (suspension) brought in 10 of 14 targets for 103 yards in the Cardinals' 42-34 win over the Saints on Thursday night. He also fumbled once but recovered.

Hopkins didn't waste any time making an impact, although a significant chunk of his production came in the second half once he got clicking with Kyler Murray. The standout wideout naturally makes a big difference for Murray, who now has led the Cardinals to a 9-2 record in games he's played with Hopkins, and opens up opportunities for the rest of the offense as well. Given his significant target and snap share in his first game back, Hopkins' fantasy outlook will be exceedingly rosy heading into a Week 8 road matchup versus the Vikings a week from Sunday.