Hopkins (undisclosed) wasn't spotted at practice Sunday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Fellow wide receiver A.J. Green is a bit further ahead in his own recovery from an unspecified injury, returning Sunday with individual drills on a side field. Hopkins doesn't necessarily require many practice reps to be in top form, and so far in training camp he's followed a similar regimen to his first campaign with the Cards last season, getting one vet day off and otherwise missing a few other practices. It remains to be seen if the team will have all of Hopkins, Green and Kyler Murray available for either of its last two exhibitions, but the trio all sat out Friday's preseason opener against the Cowboys.
More News
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Unlikely to play Friday•
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Misses practice with minor issue•
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Rested for a day•
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Misses practice•
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Gets more reps with Murray•
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Held in check with Murray injury•