Hopkins (upper body) caught eight of 12 targets for 48 yards during Saturday's 20-12 loss to the 49ers.

Hopkins left the game near the end of the second quarter after hurting himself while going for a ball in the end zone, but he later returned to the game. Although he caught 75 percent of the passes thrown his way, he didn't record a single reception of 10 yards or longer as he finished averaging 6.0 yards per catch. Hopkins piled up 305 yards over the last two weeks and was coming off his best yardage total in a Cardinals uniform, so this disappointing effort was likely quite frustrating to fantasy managers who rode him deep into the playoffs. He'll likely be assessed over the next couple of days but appears to be on track to play in next Sunday's season finale against the Rams.