Hopkins (hamstring) is listed as active Monday versus the 49ers in Mexico City, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

There's been a cloud hanging over Hopkins' head since he didn't practice last Thursday due to a hamstring injury. In the meantime, he managed back-to-back limited sessions, and the Cardinals gave him a questionable tag for Week 11 action. Earlier Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that while the team initially was unsure if Hopkins would be able to play, the tide was turning in his favor to do so. Following a pregame workout, Hopkins was deemed healthy enough to suit up, but he won't be joined by No. 1 quarterback Kyler Murray, who is missing a second straight game with a hamstring issue of his own. Instead, Hopkins will be on the receiving end of passes from Colt McCoy, with whom the wide receiver connected 10 times for 98 yards on 14 targets during a Week 10 win at the Rams.