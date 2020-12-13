Hopkins (neck) is listed as active Sunday against the Giants.
Despite fitting in just one limited session prior to this contest, Hopkins will be out there for the Cardinals' passing attack. He's been fairly quiet during the team's current three-game losing streak, averaging 5.6 YPT and scoring one TD on his 28 targets. Hopkins will look to bounce back against the Giants' 18th-ranked pass defense (242.3 yards per game).
More News
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Expected to play•
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Returns to practice•
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: DNP with two injuries Thursday•
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Grabs fifth TD of season•
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Approaching sixth 1,000-yard season•
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Full practice Thursday•