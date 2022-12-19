Hopkins recorded seven receptions on 11 targets for 60 yards in Sunday's 24-15 loss to the Broncos.

Hopkins paced Arizona's pass catchers in every statistical category, and he managed a respectable performance despite playing with the team's second and third-string quarterbacks. Due to the quality of quarterback play, Hopkins was forced to work primarily in the short areas of the field, as his longest catch went for 18 yards and only two of his catches went for double-digit gains. Hopkins' role in the offense is safe moving forward, though he could continue to struggle to put up exceptional numbers due to the state of the Arizona offense -- particularly if Colt McCoy (concussion) remains sidelined for a Week 16 matchup with Tampa Bay.