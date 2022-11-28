Hopkins recorded four receptions on six targets for 87 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 25-24 loss to the Chargers.

For the first time this season, Hopkins shared the field with Marquise Brown and seemingly lost targets as a result. Hopkins still managed a relatively strong performance, highlighted by long gains of 33, 29 and 21 yards -- the first of which went for his third touchdown of the season. One game can't perfectly predict how Hopkins will be used with Brown back in the fold, but the initial returns suggest he'll have to rely upon big plays to remain an elite producer.