Hopkins caught 10 of 14 targets for 98 yards in Sunday's 27-17 win over the Rams.
Kyler Murray (hamstring) was inactive, but Hopkins didn't miss a beat with Colt McCoy under center for the Cardinals instead. The 30-year-old wideout has seen at least 13 targets in three of four games since making his belated season debut, turning that outstanding volume into 36 catches for 396 yards and two TDs, and Hopkins figures to be productive again in Week 11 against the 49ers regardless of whether McCoy or Murray is holding the reins on the offense.
More News
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Scores TD against Seattle•
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Spectacular numbers in loss•
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Stellar in season debut•
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Activated to 53-man roster•
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Getting work in 10 personnel•
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: To be healthy for training camp•