Hopkins didn't practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury.
Hopkins had varying levels of efficiency during Monday's blowout win at Dallas. Aside from a 60-yard catch-and-run, he otherwise hauled in just one of seven passes for 13 yards. On the season, he leads the NFL with 47 catches for 601 receiving yards, but he's tied for 34th with two touchdowns. Assuming he can get past his ankle injury and suit up Sunday, Hopkins will seek to add to his TD total against a Seahawks defense that has given up seven scores to wide receivers this season.
