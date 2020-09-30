Hopkins didn't practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
During the Cardinals' Week 3 loss to the Lions, Hopkins handled his typical offensive snap share and target count, finishing with 10 catches for 137 yards on 12 targets. There was no indication that he was hindered, so his sudden appearance on the injury report is surprising, to say the least. No matter, he's been something of an ironman throughout his eight-year career, with two DNPs during that span. Hopkins' status will be one to monitor closely as the week goes on.
More News
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Goes for 137 receiving yards•
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Finds end zone in Week 2•
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Catches 14 passes in win over 49ers•
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Returns to full practice•
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Rids self of injury•
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Finalizes megadeal•