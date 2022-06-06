Hopkins, who will serve a six-game suspension to begin the 2022 season, is expected to healthy for training camp, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. "He's been moving around well, and I think he's right on schedule," coach Kliff Kingsbury said after Monday's OTA session.

Hopkins had a down year for his standards in 2021, tending to multiple injuries that capped him to 10 appearances and a 42-572-8 line on 64 targets. In particular, he didn't play after Week 14 due to an MCL sprain that required surgery on Dec. 17. In early May, Hopkins suffered another setback, albeit not on the health front, when the NFL handed down a suspension for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances. While he won't be eligible to play until a Week 7 matchup with the Saints, he can take part in training camp practices and preseason games, if the Cards deems it valuable for him to do so. In any case, the 30-year-old wideout will yield reps on the outside to newcomer Marquise Brown, A.J. Green and Antoine Wesley while Rondale Moore mans the slot from Weeks 1-6.