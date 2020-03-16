Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Traded to Cards
The Texans are reportedly trading Hopkins to the Cardinals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
We'll await details on the exact parameters of the deal, but this news comes shortly after reports surfaced that the Cardinals were sending running back David Johnson to Houston.
More News
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Battled through rib injury•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Nine catches during playoff loss•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Leading receiver in wild-card win•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Doesn't leave bench in finale•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: In uniform, but not expected to play much•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Likely to rest Week 17•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Kenyan Drake staying with Cardinals
Kenyan Drake's future in Arizona seems pretty secure (at least for 2020). How soon will he...
-
Cardinals crowded RB projections
The Cardinals gave Kenyan Drake the transition tag, meaning he'll share the work with David...
-
Dak is back, Cooper next?
We expect Dak Prescott to be a Cowboy all along, but what about Amari Cooper?
-
Devonta Freeman on the move
Devonta Freeman's not going to be a top-50 Fantasy pick for your squad anymore, but is he even...
-
Players who could change teams for 2020
Here's a gander at who might be changing teams — and/or getting paid — this offseason.
-
Titans' projections with Henry
The Titans offensive philosophy is clear with Derrick Henry back in the fold.