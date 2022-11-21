Hopkins (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the 49ers in Mexico City, appears likely to be available for the contest, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Hopkins received a designation for Monday's contest after the hamstring injury popped up during Week 11 prep and rendered him a limited participant in practice sessions Friday and Saturday. While Rapoport notes that the Cardinals initially feared Hopkins would have to miss the Mexico City game, the team came away with "much more optimism" about the wideout's health after getting the chance to evaluate him later in the week. Hopkins may still have to check out OK during a pregame workout to get the green light to play, but so long as he avoids the inactive list ahead of Monday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, he shouldn't face any major restrictions with his snap count. He'll likely be working with Colt McCoy at quarterback for the second week in a row, however, as Kyler Murray (hamstring) is listed as questionable but appears to be trending toward another absence.