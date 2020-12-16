Hopkins didn't practice Wednesday for non-injury-related reasons, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Hopkins began last week in a similar fashion before neck and back issues kept him sidelined Thursday, limited his reps Friday and left him questionable for Week 14. He ended up playing this past Sunday versus the Giants, gathering in nine of 11 passes for 136 yards. With no health concern to blame for Wednesday's absence, he's in the clear for Sunday's game against the Eagles.
