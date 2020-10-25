Hopkins (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
NFL sages Adam Schefter of ESPN and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network relayed that Hopkins was expected to suit up Week 7, with the latter citing coach Kliff Kingsbury as "hopeful" that the wide receiver would be available. Indeed, that has come to pass, allowing Hopkins to pick on a Seattle defense that has given up NFL worsts in catches (108) and receiving yards (1,472) to wideouts this season.
