Hopkins caught nine of 11 targets for 169 yards and a touchdown while gaining one yard on his lone carry during Sunday's 33-26 win over the Eagles.

Hopkins averaged 18.8 yards per catch as he notched a new season high in yardage, thanks in large part to a 45-yard gain, which tied his second-longest of the campaign. He capped off his huge performance with the decisive 20-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Hopkins, who was coming off a big game against the Giants, now has 1,324 yards to go along with six touchdowns in his initial season with the Cardinals. He will look to add to his numbers next Saturday against the 49ers.