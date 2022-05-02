Hopkins withdrew the appeal of the six-game suspension he received from the NFL on Monday for violating the league's performance-enhancing substances policy, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

With the news that he won't seek a reduction in the suspension, Hopkins will end up missing 11 straight contests, as he was sidelined for the final four games of the 2021 regular season in addition to the Cardinals' wild-card round loss to the Rams due to a torn MCL in his knee. Per the terms of his suspension, Hopkins remains eligible to participate in all offseason practices and preseason games, so he'll at least be a part of the team environment over the next several months. While Hopkins is out, the newly acquired Marquise Brown is expected to operate as the Cardinals' No. 1 receiver, with A.J. Green, Rondale Moore and Antoine Wesley profiling as the top options behind him on the depth chart.