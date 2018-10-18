Nichols signed a contract with the Cardinals on Thursday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Nichols had initially made Arizona's 53-man roster to begin the season, but was cut to make room for Kendall Wright. As it so happens, Wright was cut to make room for Nichols' return to the team. Expect Nichols to serve a depth role in the Cardinals' secondary going forward.

