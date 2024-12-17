Dallas turned four carries into 15 yards during Sunday's 30-17 victory against the Patriots.

Emari Demercado's (back) placement on injured reserve Saturday set up Dallas for his third outing of the season with offensive snaps, and rookie third-round pick Trey Benson also exited early due to an ankle injury, allowing Dallas to double up his touch count so far on the campaign. Overall, though, Dallas is averaging 3.4 yards on his eight rushes and hasn't been targeted in 14 appearances. Even if Benson is inhibited or inactive this coming Sunday at Carolina, Dallas likely wouldn't see much work behind workhorse RB James Conner.