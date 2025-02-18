Dallas tallied nine carries for 49 yards and no touchdowns, three catches (on three targets) for 11 yards and one TD and 15 kick returns for 459 yards and another score in 17 games during the 2024 campaign.

Dallas took advantage of the NFL's new kickoff rules, reeling off a 98-yard TD return in a Week 1 loss at Buffalo. He was limited to special teams through Week 8, but as injuries took a toll on the Arizona backfield down the stretch, he earned touches in each of the last four contests. He's under contract through 2026, but with James Conner (knee), 2024 third-rounder Trey Benson (ankle) and Emari Demercado (back) also on the books, Dallas should remain primarily a special teamer.