Dallas played all 19 of his snaps on special teams in Sunday's 30-18 loss to the Seahawks.

Dallas carried three times for 10 yards on the Cardinals' final drive of a 31-6 blowout win over the Jets in Week 10, but he hasn't seen any snaps on offense in any of the Cardinals' three games following a Week 11 bye. He'll likely remain relegated strictly to special teams over the final four contests of the season so long as all of James Conner, Trey Benson and Emari Demercado are available.