Dallas is one of two healthy running backs on Arizona's 53-man roster as of Friday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Dallas stepped in as the backup last week with Emari Demercado (back) on injured reserve and Trey Benson then suffering an ankle injury. Benson has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Carolina, leaving only Dallas on the active roster behind workhorse starter James Conner. Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon didn't say Friday if he plans to call up Michael Carter and/or Tony Jones from the practice squad before Sunday. Either way, Dallas doesn't figure to get many touches on offense unless Conner suffers an injury or the game becomes a blowout.
